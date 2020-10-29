Liverpool discover true extent of Fabinho’s hamstring injury as scan comes back

Liverpool have been given a fitness boost after Fabinho’s hamstring scan has come back showing the Brazilian’s injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

According to Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock, the Reds were worried about a possible grade-three tear, which would have kept the player out for around six months.

Maddock reports that the tear is in fact grade-one or grade-two, meaning Fabinho won’t be out for nearly as long as first feared.

The midfielder is expected to make his return after the next international break, but that unfortunately means he’ll miss important games against West Ham, Man City and Atalanta.

Jurgen Klopp has a few options at his disposal, with Rhys Williams and Jordan Henderson looking like the most realistic candidates to partner Joe Gomez this weekend.

The Reds are still sweating on the fitness of Joel Matip, who – if fully fit – likely starts ahead of Fabinho at centre-half anyway.

It remains to be seen when the Cameroonian will return, but Klopp has hinted he’s not too far off, so hopefully he’ll be back sooner than we presently expect.