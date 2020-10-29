(Video) “A Scouser is an Irishman who can swim!”: Jurgen Klopp talks to Seán Cox & family about LFC’s roots

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp made a surprise appearance on Irish radio, chatting to Seán Cox and his family about the Reds’ roots and general life lessons.
A video of the interview … or maybe ‘chat’ is the right word … was uploaded by Today FM on Twitter for all to see – and you can watch the ten-minute clip below.
Klopp and the Cox family family about all things Liverpool, and the German at one point jokes “a Scouser is an Irishman who can swim.”
Take a watch of the full interview (via Today FM):
Jürgen Klopp! ❤️✊🏻🇮🇪 "A scouser is an Irish man (or woman) who can swim!" 🌊🏊🏻♂️
Jürgen joined @Cooper_M for his first Irish interview to talk about the Seán Cox family, the love / life lessons @LFC has taught him & how he can’t wait to see fans back in stadiums. pic.twitter.com/nBnphW72k7
— Today FM (@TodayFM) October 28, 2020
