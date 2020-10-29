(Video) “He never plays him!”: Klopp aims dig at Brazil boss Tite for not selecting Fabinho

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at Brazil boss Tite for not playing Fabinho often at international level.

The midfielder is one of the best in his position in the world, but bizarrely very rarely gets to represent his country.

Speaking after the 2-0 win over Midtjylland in the Champions League, Klopp was asked whether Tite should be worried about Fabinho’s injury.

The German, a little fiery, told the reporter “he never plays him” so there is little for the Brazil boss to worry about.

Take a watch of the video below (via Esporte Interativo):