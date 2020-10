Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is the latest football personality to take part in talkSPORT’s ‘SOS Situations‘.

The idea is that the interviewee is asked to call upon one member of their squad to carry out a unique task.

In the video below, you can hear why the boss would have Mo Salah pick him up if his car broke down, and how he’s on Instagram but uses a “secret name.”

