The Three Kings: Five-Star Masterpiece from Maradona and Senna makers, about Shanks, Busby and Stein, set for release

As Liverpool fans, we adored the brilliant Maradona documentary that came out this year, and had previously recommended the Ayrton Senna one to everyone – so one by the same makers, about Bill Shankly, obviously piqued our attention…

The Three Kings, about Shanks, Matt Busby and Jock Stein, who all grew up thirty metres apart in Scotland, is out on November 1.

It’s an absolute masterpiece and centres around the three great managerial Scots, who shaped Liverpool, Manchester United and Celtic in the 1960s and 1970s.

Liverpool fans should naturally be drawn to the film because of the story of Bill Shankly, and how everything he did for the club forms the cornerstone of our identity now – right up until Jurgen Klopp and his Premier League winners – but shouldn’t be turned away by the story of Busby, the United great – either.

Don’t forget, he made over 100 appearances for Liverpool in the 1930s and 40s, and zero for our arch rivals!

If this trailer doesn’t whet your appetite for it, nothing will.

When we can’t go to the pub to see friends, this seems like the perfect antidote for the increasingly cold and wet winter evenings!

Enjoy.

In cinemas from November 1st, and on DVD and digital download November 16th. Available to pre-order now at: https://amzn.to/3gYgIeA