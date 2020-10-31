(Image) Liverpool starting XI v. West Ham as Jurgen Klopp makes big defensive call

Liverpool have announced their starting XI ahead of tonight’s Premier League fixture against West Ham United at Anfield.
Jurgen Klopp had to make a big call in defence, with Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Fabinho all out injured and has opted to start Nat Phillips with Joe Gomez.
It’s a solid choice by the boss, with Jordan Henderson previously tipped to start at centre-half – playing a natural defender there means the captain has stay in midfield, and only one area of the pitch is weakened.
