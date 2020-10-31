(Image) Maradona tells Liverpool legend Rush he wishes they’d have played together

Argentina icon Diego Maradona celebrated his 60th birthday yesterday and received my well wishes from around the world of football.

One person to say happy birthday was Liverpool legend Ian Rush, who labelled the former Napoli superstar ‘one of the greatest.’

Maradona responded to the Instagram post and said he’d have loved to play alongside the former Wales international in what he called an ‘unstoppable tandem.’

Take a look at the screen shot below: