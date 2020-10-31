Jurgen Klopp explains decision to start Nat Phillips over Rhys Williams in defence

Jurgen Klopp turned heads with his team selection as Liverpool took on West Ham in the Premier League by starting Nat Phillips alongside Joe Gomez in defence.

It was widely thought Rhys Williams would get the nod, with the youngster playing an important role in the Champions League earlier in the week after Fabinho picked up an injury.

Speaking before kick-off, the boss explained why Phillips was given the nod over Williams and it honestly makes a great deal of sense.

Klopp on picking Nat Phillips: "Nat is the most experienced of the guys, there was no need for a midfielder there. He is not on the list for the Champions League so it was an easy decision. He looks good in training." — David Lynch (@dmlynch) October 31, 2020

23-year-old Phillips has experience playing in the second tier over in Germany with Stuttgart, while Williams was on loan at non-league side Kidderminster Harriers last season.

The decision to play a natural defender at centre-back amid the injury crisis was alone a good move, allowing Jordan Henderson and co. to remain in midfield.

On top of that, Williams is registered with the Reds’ Champions League squad – but Phillips isn’t, meaning Klopp’s options in Europe are even tighter.