Jurgen Klopp’s one-liner about Curtis Jones may be his best yet

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones was given the nod to start for the Reds in the Premier League on Saturday night, with Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita still unavailable.

Speaking to the press before the game, Jurgen Klopp explained what he was expecting from the youngster, and it may be one of his best one-liners to date.

Jürgen Klopp on what he expects from Curtis Jones tonight: "Defending like a soldier, attacking like a Scouser." — Ste Carson 🎃 (@sjrcarson) October 31, 2020

It’s a funny sound bite from the boss, but the decision to start Jones in midfield shows a great deal of trust in the 19-year-old, especially with James Milner seemingly available.

Jones has come on leaps and bounds since being bled into the first-team over the last couple of years, and he’ll continue to develop well with Klopp around.