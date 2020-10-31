Klopp lauds Rhys & names three players who could start alongside Gomez against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has commented on the “exceptional” rise of young centre-half Rhys Williams.

Speaking to journalists in his pre-match press conference ahead of West Ham tonight, the boss said the youngster has been “really good” in first team training.

“I cannot say too much about his progress in the last few years, to be 100% honest,” Klopp is quoted as saying by the Liverpool Echo.

“But I can say a lot about his progress in the last few weeks or months since he is with us [in first team training].

“This is pretty exceptional. But he was already a really good kid when he arrived here. The situation was one of the benefits of having Vitor Matos in the coaching staff.

“He made us aware of [Williams] and said ‘he is really good, take him in training’ so that’s what we did. He looked good!”

The Reds kick-off against West Ham tonight at Anfield, but will have to do so without Fabinho, who has been used as an emergency defender in recent weeks.

Joe Gomez is the only fit senior centre-half in the squad right now, but the boss mentions there are three options for him against the Hammers.

“We still have Billy [Koumetio] and Nat Phillips as well. Billy was not available for some reasons in the last 10/12 days but he’s now back,” he said.

“They all train with us, they are all with us and now we have to make decisions.”

It remains to be seen who will be given the nod at Anfield tonight, but captain Jordan Henderson is also an option for Klopp.

The skipper has played there before and understands the role well enough, but he is a very important asset for midfield.

The boss was reluctant to rule Thiago out of the game, which suggests to us that he’ll face a late fitness test.