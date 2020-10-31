Liverpool handed major boost as vital midfielder hints at contract extension

Liverpool have been given a welcome boost as Fabinho states he has no desire to leave the club, and even has his eye on a contract extension.

The Brazilian has three years left on his current deal and says he intends to see them out and see if he will be offered a renewal.

Speaking to UOL (via Sport Witness), Fabinho confirmed he’s happy at Liverpool and hinted at a more vocal role. “This communication and leadership you notice mainly when [van Dijk] is not on the field,” he said.

“We have other communicative players, like [Jordan] Henderson and [James] Milner, but the coach spoke with the backline and said that we had to learn.

“Maybe it is not my profile or Joe Gomez’s, but we don’t have to be afraid to work hard. Sometimes it’s small things like a second ball, movement in pressure and reaction, things that help the midfielders. It’s something I know I have to improve.

“I have this [season] and two more years of contract. I intend to fulfil these three years and soon see if there is a renewal or not, but my focus today is on Liverpool and I am very happy here.

“I am in a league that is very good to play, very competitive, when you play here you do not want to leave.

“Liverpool have grown a lot in recent years, we have a strong team that has everything to continue like this and what we are achieving with this group has entered history. We can do more and more and I want to be part of that.”

Fabinho has become a vital cog in Jurgen Klopp’s red machine, so it’s great to hear him already thinking about a contract extension three years ahead of time.

The midfielder has stepped in to replace the injured Virgil van Dijk in defence in recent weeks, starting a couple of games alongside Joe Gomez.

Fabinho sustained a hamstring injury in the Reds’ 2-0 win over Midtjylland in the Champions League and was replaced by youngster Rhys Williams.

Klopp has a tough call to make later on today as Liverpool are up against West Ham at Anfield, where Gomez will have his fourth different defensive partner of the season.

Joel Matip was brought on after van Dijk was forced off in the Merseyside Derby with an ACL injury, but the Cameroonian also picked up a knock and has been out ever since.