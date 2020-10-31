(Video) Bitter Moyes slams Salah for going down too easily: “He throws himself to the ground”

West Ham United boss David Moyes has hit out at Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah for making the most of the foul which awarded the Reds a penalty.
The Egyptian made his way into the area and was fouled by Arthur Masuaku, who went through the back of the forward, it was a bit of a dramatic reaction to be fair – but that doesn’t change the fact he was impeded.
Speaking after the game, Moyes said Salah “throws himself to the ground” with as bitter a tone as you’d expect from the Scot.
Take a watch of the video below:
"He throws himself to the ground." – Moyes accuses Salah of making the most of the challenge which gave #LFC a penalty ❌ pic.twitter.com/9di1mUI6UH
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 31, 2020
