(Video) Bitter Moyes slams Salah for going down too easily: “He throws himself to the ground”

West Ham United boss David Moyes has hit out at Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah for making the most of the foul which awarded the Reds a penalty.

The Egyptian made his way into the area and was fouled by Arthur Masuaku, who went through the back of the forward, it was a bit of a dramatic reaction to be fair – but that doesn’t change the fact he was impeded.

Speaking after the game, Moyes said Salah “throws himself to the ground” with as bitter a tone as you’d expect from the Scot.

Take a watch of the video below: