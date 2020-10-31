(Video) Jota bags Liverpool match-winner as Shaqiri pass takes three players out of the game

Get in, you can’t chalk that one off! Liverpool took the lead late on at Anfield against West Ham after the visitors took an early lead.

Diogo Jota got the match-winner after having a previous goal disallowed because of a foul on Łukasz Fabiański by Sadio Mane in the build-up.

His second goal didn’t need reviewing, however – a pass by Xherdan Shaqiri took three West Ham defenders out of the before the Portugal international smashed the ball home.

Take a watch of the video below (via Sky Sports/beIn Sports):

What a signing this man has been! 🔥 Diogo Jota puts #LFC at Anfield after some lovely link-up play with Xherdan Shaqiri! 🤝

