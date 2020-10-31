(Video) Luis Garcia drops minute-long Halloween skit reminding Chelsea fans of his ghost goal

Former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia has upheld was is a bit of a contemporary tradition by dropping a funny video reminding fans of his ghost goal.

The controversial strike is now 16 years old, but it still winds Chelsea supporters up to this day and Kopites love it.

Garcia dropped the minute-long skit onto his social media platforms, with the Spaniard of course being sure to grab a class of sangria in the recording.

Can’t wait to see what he conjures up next Halloween!

Take a look at the video below: