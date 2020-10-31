(Video) New angle of Jota’s goal shows off Trent & Shaqiri’s inch-perfect build-up play

Liverpool beat Midtjylland in the Champions League earlier this week and the game brought another goal for new signing Diogo Jota.

The Portugal star was on the receiving end of a Trent Alexander-Arnold cross, having the ball put on a plate for him.

The build-up play by the full-back and team-mate Xherdan Shaqiri was exception, with two inch-perfect passes to create the opportunity.

LFC TV have published the newest iteration of Inside Anfield on their YouTube channel and – as ever – it’s a belter and includes a new angle of Jota’s goal.

Take a look at the video below (and skip to 3:40):

