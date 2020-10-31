(Video) Salah hammers spot-kick home to put LFC level, showing variation in technique

Get in! Liverpool are back level with West Ham at Anfield, after the Hammers took a 1-0 lead early on.
Mohamed Salah was fouled in the penalty area by Arthur Masuaku – it was a bit of a soft call, but a nice change to have a decision go in our favour.
The Egyptian hopped back up to take the spot-kick and hammered it home, going straight down the middle of the goal and showing variation in his technique, with his last penalty slammed into the bottom corner.
Take a watch of the video below (via RMC/beIN Sports):
La jugada del penal y el empate de Salah desde los doce pasos vs West Ham.
— Saltamontes Sports (@Saltamontes_S) October 31, 2020
Liverpool first goooal by Salah #LIVWHU #EPL #lfc pic.twitter.com/6WORTEpLuR
— Football goals (@Footballgoal20) October 31, 2020
