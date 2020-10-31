(Video) Smiling Jurgen Klopp hugs Nat Phillips after MOTM performance on PL debut

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp headed straight for defender Nat Phillips after a man of the match performance on his Premier League debut.

The boss may have had his mouth covered when he walked over to his players after the full-time whistle, but that couldn’t hide the huge grin on his face when he approached Phillips.

As the caption says below, he worked hard for his hug!

Phillips was given man of the match for his outstanding performance by Jamie Carragher, who was on commentary duty for Sky Sports.

Take a watch of the hugging video below (via Football Daily/Sky Sports):