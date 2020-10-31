(Video) “The story…makes it even more incredible” – Klopp lauds Phillips after MOTM PL debut

Liverpool defender Nat Phillips covered himself in glory as he put in a man of the match performance as the Reds ran out 2-1 winners over West Ham at Anfield.

The 23-year-old made his Premier League debut in an unusual state of affairs, standing in for the injured trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Fabinho.

Before kick-off it was anticipated Rhys Williams would get the nod, but Jurgen Klopp explained his inclusion in the Champions League squad helped his decision.

Speaking to the press post-match, the boss said: “You know the story and it makes it even more incredible.” Take a watch of the video below: