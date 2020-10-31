(Video) “Yes, Diogo!” – Klopp buzzes over Jota’s match-winning performance as Reds leave it late

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was very happy with new signing Diogo Jota after the Reds’ registered a 2-1 win over West Ham in the Premier League.

The Hammers took the lead early on at Anfield, but the champions fought back to earn all three points late on.

Mo Salah scored the equaliser, and Jota put the ball in the back of the net twice, with the first one being ruled out after review.

The Portugal star was brought off the bench with just over 20 minutes to go and made an immediate impact, alongside Xherdan Shaqiri – who was exceptional in the build-up.

Take a watch of the boss’ post-match reaction below: