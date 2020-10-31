Virgil van Dijk could make Liverpool return before April after successful surgery, claims reputable journalist

Liverpool superstar Virgil van Dijk has successfully undergone surgery on his ACL, meaning the defender could play again this season.

Commenting on the big news yesterday afternoon, Daily Mirror journalist Dave Maddock believes our No.4 could be in action again as soon as April.

Surgery news on van Dijk huge – means there's a chance he could play again this season. Klopp says "it was the best news you can get" – and that is significant…means surgery clean & uncomplicated, which is min requirement to cut rehab time from 7+ months, to less than 6.#LFC https://t.co/BXvM4SQp9v — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) October 30, 2020

If true, cutting the rehabilitation period down to under six months from what possibly could have been around eight is a huge step.

The big man is, of course, going to want to get back for the Reds as soon as possible – but he has to think about the Euros with the Netherlands too.

The international tournament kicks off in eight months and the Dutch team will be desperate to see their captain back in action beforehand.

For Liverpool, we at Empire of the Kop believe van Dijk won’t play again this season – unless we are into the final stages of the Champions League.

Even by the time the centre-half returns according to Maddock, the season will pretty much be over – there won’t be any point in rushing him back unless silverware is on the line.

It’d be best to let him crack on with his rehab and get ready for the Euros, which will serve as his pre-season for 2020/21.