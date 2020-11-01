‘Been a sound weekend, this…’ Many Liverpool fans on Twitter laud Everton & United’s miserable defeats this Sunday

Liverpool beat West Ham yesterday, and touch wood, did so without picking up any more injuries!

That took us to the top of the Premier League table, and we’re now three points clear after a Super Sunday in which Everton lost their second game in a row.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Blues, with Jordan Pickford dropped, lost to Newcastle – and looked turgid in doing so without James Rodriguez.

Then, Manchester United put in an arguably even worse performance v Arsenal – losing 1-0 at Old Trafford with Paul Pogba giving away a penalty in the second-half.

Liverpool fans, who have heard lots of rubbish from both Everton and United supporters this term, despite the fact we’re top of the PL and our Champions League Group, found the whole thing pretty funny.

You can check out some of the reaction, below:

Liverpool win to replace Everton, who lost, on top of the league.

Manchester United lost at home again to stay 15th. I’ve had worse weekends. — Tim (@TimD2704) November 1, 2020

Liverpool fans what result do we want next week for Man U and Everton? 😂 a draw ? — Queen Ifrica (@Taytaayxx) November 1, 2020

United woeful. Brilliant. — Matt 🏆 (@FalseFMatt) November 1, 2020

The Reds win and go top. Everton and United lose Nat Phillips decides to announce that he’s the secret love child of Franz Beckenbauer & Alessandro Nesta Been a sound weekend this. — Stanley House 1️⃣9️⃣ (@StanleyHouseLFC) November 1, 2020

✅ Liverpool win and top of the league

❌ Manchester United lose

❌ Everton lose Not a bad weekend at all that. — Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) November 1, 2020

– Beat West Ham

– United lost

– Everton lost

– Top of the league What a weekend

pic.twitter.com/IpPWKw30Nh — ‎ً (@TheImmortalKop) November 1, 2020

What a weekend Liverpool win Everton Loss & Man U Loss👌 had to do 2 pics just to fit United in😏 15th🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 #Olein pic.twitter.com/Rfu5lmfDW5 — JaytaLFC (@Jasonbranagan11) November 1, 2020