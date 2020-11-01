‘Been a sound weekend, this…’ Many Liverpool fans on Twitter laud Everton & United’s miserable defeats this Sunday

Posted by
‘Been a sound weekend, this…’ Many Liverpool fans on Twitter laud Everton & United’s miserable defeats this Sunday

Liverpool beat West Ham yesterday, and touch wood, did so without picking up any more injuries!

That took us to the top of the Premier League table, and we’re now three points clear after a Super Sunday in which Everton lost their second game in a row.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Blues, with Jordan Pickford dropped, lost to Newcastle – and looked turgid in doing so without James Rodriguez.

Then, Manchester United put in an arguably even worse performance v Arsenal – losing 1-0 at Old Trafford with Paul Pogba giving away a penalty in the second-half.

Liverpool fans, who have heard lots of rubbish from both Everton and United supporters this term, despite the fact we’re top of the PL and our Champions League Group, found the whole thing pretty funny.

You can check out some of the reaction, below:

 

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top