Diogo Jota matched a record set by Luis Garcia in 2004, yesterday

Posted by
Diogo Jota matched a record set by Luis Garcia in 2004, yesterday

Not since Luis Garcia back in 2004/05 has a Liverpool player scored in their first three Anfield matches in the Premier League – not Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Luis Suarez!

But yesterday, Diogo Jota matched the feat with his winner against West Ham.

Beforehand, the Portuguese had bagged v Arsenal and Sheffield United – and has four Premier League goals in total for the Reds since his summer switch from Wolves.

Thiago is an incredibly exciting signing too, but through no fault of his own, has only featured for a game and a half so far.

The Spaniard got coronavirus and was cruelly scythed down by Richarlison in the Merseyside Derby, which has seen him miss the following four victories.

As a result, Jota is so far the new arrival who has made the biggest difference, but we think Thiago’s influence will be enormous once he gets into the side as well.

COMMENTS

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top