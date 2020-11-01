Diogo Jota matched a record set by Luis Garcia in 2004, yesterday

Not since Luis Garcia back in 2004/05 has a Liverpool player scored in their first three Anfield matches in the Premier League – not Mo Salah, Sadio Mane or Luis Suarez!

But yesterday, Diogo Jota matched the feat with his winner against West Ham.

Beforehand, the Portuguese had bagged v Arsenal and Sheffield United – and has four Premier League goals in total for the Reds since his summer switch from Wolves.

3 – Diogo Jota is just the second player to score in all of his first three @premierleague appearances for @LFC at Anfield, after Luis Garcia in October 2004. Magic. pic.twitter.com/0IbGXGl3IX — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 31, 2020

Thiago is an incredibly exciting signing too, but through no fault of his own, has only featured for a game and a half so far.

The Spaniard got coronavirus and was cruelly scythed down by Richarlison in the Merseyside Derby, which has seen him miss the following four victories.

As a result, Jota is so far the new arrival who has made the biggest difference, but we think Thiago’s influence will be enormous once he gets into the side as well.