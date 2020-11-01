‘He’s not Messi, but who cares?’ Klopp’s hilarious analysis of Nat Phillips will make Reds smile

Nat Phillips was named Man of the Match for Liverpool yesterday as the Reds beat West Ham 2-1 at Anfield, heading us to the Premier League’s summit as a result, with Everton playing today.

The Bolton-born defender was wonderful, winning headers, playing it safe and providing us a physical and calm presence alongside Joe Gomez.

Jurgen Klopp admitted that Phillips isn’t the most aesthetically beautiful defender – but that he’s a ‘monster’ and was ‘incredible’ – which is praise indeed!

Neil Jones of Goal tweeted the comments last night:

Klopp on Nat Phillips "He's a brilliant guy, smart guy, intelligent, everything. He's not easy on the eye, he's not Messi but who cares? In the air, he's a monster! He was incredible."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 31, 2020

Klopp cannot pick Phillips midweek, however, as he isn’t registered for the Champions League – meaning Rhys Williams is likely to start instead v Atalanta.

Then, we really hope Joel Matip is available next weekend for the clash with Manchester City.

Thiago is also an option for midfield, which will improve our starting XI plenty.

If we can beat City, we’ll then hopefully be able to welcome Fabinho back into the side after the international break, as well.