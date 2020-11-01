Klopp makes startling Diogo Jota admission: ‘He’s much better than I thought he would be’

Jurgen Klopp has lauded the incredible contribution of Diogo Jota since the Portuguese arrived at Anfield.

The 23-year-old was signed from Wolves for just over £40m – and already has four Premier League goals – including two winners in our past two victories over Sheffield United and West Ham.

So impressive has he been, there is now a clamour to get him into the starting XI – with many pundits and Reds suggesting it’s time for Roberto Firmino to make way for the brilliant new signing.

Klopp has explained how Jota is even better than he expected him to be – which is praise indeed!

“We fought really hard to sign him [Jota]. We didn’t need to convince him too much. He’s an exceptional talent. He has the speed, physicality, technique, he’s both-footed. He’s much better than I thought he would be and that’s really impressive,” he told the official website.

We know Jota is going to be a huge player for us this season and down the years – but we also think that part of the reason he’s doing so well is because Bobby has run the defence ragged for an hour – which enables Jota to take advantage of space and tired legs.

Firmino isn’t in the habit of scoring goals, and Jota is, but it’s more complex than that.

At the end of the day, Liverpool are top of the Premier League and top of our Champions League Group – so despite our ludicrous injury problems – something is working just fine.