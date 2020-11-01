Liverpool want Ajax’s Perr Schuurs in Jan; CB has already visited Melwood training complex

Perr Schuurs has emerged as the latest possibility for Liverpool to sign this January.

The Dutchman is only 20-years-old, and interestingly, came and trialled at Melwood three years ago, when Jurgen Klopp was the manager.

He trained alongside the U18s though, and the boss didn’t get to check him out at close-quarters – perhaps why we didn’t take the plunge at the time.

According to the Mirror, the 6ft3′ central defender has been targeted by the Reds to help solve our defensive crisis.

Virgil van Dijk is out for the season, while Joel Matip is horribly injury prone and can barely get through a 90 minutes, it seems.

Fabinho is a great option at centre-back, but won’t play again until after the international break due to a hamstring injury, which is why Nat Phillips played next to Joe Gomez v West Ham yesterday.

Schuurs shone against us in the Champions League, and interestingly, is likely to replace van Dijk for the Netherlands in the upcoming international break.

Perhaps he can be the short-term (while injured), then long-term (in the future) replacement for the world’s best defender at Anfield, too?