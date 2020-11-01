Masuaku makes David Moyes look stupid by admitting he fouled Mo Salah on Twitter

David Moyes made the headlines last night after claiming his side was unjustly done in the first-half of our victory over West Ham, in regards to the penalty they conceded and we scored…

Arthur Masuaku missed the ball and kicked Mo Salah’s heel – and rightly – the Egyptian went down and got a penalty.

Salah hardly ever gets spot-kicks. In fact, he has to be assaulted usually for a referee to blow his whistle, so we think it’s ridiculous that this has even become an issue – but as you can see in the video below – perhaps Moyes was trying to deflect…

"He throws himself to the ground." – Moyes accuses Salah of making the most of the challenge which gave #LFC a penalty ❌ pic.twitter.com/9di1mUI6UH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) October 31, 2020

The player who fouled Mo, Masuaku, admitted he was ‘a bit mad’ at himself for committing the error, which is an admission of guilt if we’ve ever seen one.

We also love the fact Moyes carefully ignored the goal we had ruled out in the second-half, which took the VAR and Kevin Friend five minutes to overturn, which maybe suggests it wasn’t a clear and obvious error!