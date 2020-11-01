MOTD controversy as LFC fans point out pundit hypocrisy and Gary Lineker hits back

Have you noticed that when Harry Kane dives, or makes the most of contact in the penalty area, he’s entitled to go down and is playing smart?

But when Mo Salah does it – it’s a very different story?

Yesterday, Liverpool beat West Ham 2-1, with Salah converting the penalty he won in the first-half to get us back in the game.

But the Egyptian was clearly kicked in the ankle – and if he hadn’t have gone down – he wouldn’t have got the foul!

So what’s he supposed to do?! The fault should be entirely on the defender – Arthur Masuaku.

Below, you’ll see Danny Murphy and Alan Shearer criticising Salah – but also a nice example of how the pundits reacted to Kane doing something very similar in the past…

Gary Lineker took the criticism personally last night – and hit out at Reds on Twitter – as you can also see in the tweets below.

Of course we’re biased, Gary – we’re fans. But it’s your job not to be!

What a surprise that it’s once again brought up when it’s Salah, who was clearly kicked by the way. Don’t hear a peep when it’s Sterling, Kane or Vardy, and never did when it was Gerrard for that matter. Wonder why! Shocking, especially when @GaryLineker dived at a World Cup! https://t.co/mX58M43R9p — Henry Jackson (@HenryJackson87) October 31, 2020

Are you a Liverpool fan? Yes.

Are we biased? No. Are you biased? Most probably. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 1, 2020