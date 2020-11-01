Trent Alexander-Arnold set a Premier League record yesterday with wonderful performance

Trent Alexander-Arnold became the fifth youngest Liverpool player to play 100 games in the top flight, yesterday.

And in that time, he’s registered 77 wins – which no other outfield Premier League player has bettered in the 30 years of the competition.

Only Manchester City’s goalkeeper Ederson has a better record, with 79, in fact.

⭐ No outfield player has been on the winning side more times in their first 100 PL appearances than Trent Alexander-Arnold (77) pic.twitter.com/zkzcAEysf6 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) October 31, 2020

Trent started this season a little slowly, but he’s been superb in our past three fixtures – seeing a huge amount of the football and doing some pretty special things with it to boot!

He wasn’t 100% fit when the campaign begun, but he’s hit his stride now, thankfully.

Jurgen Klopp also has Neco Williams at right-back, but we don’t think the Welshman will start until after the international break, due to the importance of our next two games.

A win midweek v Atalanta will basically secure our Champions League Group progression, but it’s the away trip to the Etihad next weekend we’re focussing on.