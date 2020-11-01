Trevor Sinclair makes moronic claim about Liverpool’s win over West Ham

Do you remember when Trevor Sinclair referred to Liverpool as ‘The Bin Dippers’?

His apology was useless, and didn’t hide an inner disdain for the Reds.

A tweet last night though really did show an inability to analyse us as well – as he claimed West Ham would have beaten us if it were not for Michail Antonio’s injury…

West Ham win today with Antonio in the side #fact — Trevor Sinclair (@trevor8sinclair) October 31, 2020

If we’re playing that game, Trevor, then we’ll have Virgil van Dijk back in defence, with world-class midfielders Fabinho and Thiago joining Jordan Henderson in the midfield, please.

Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Joel Matip and Kostas Tsimikas on the bench would have been nice, too.

No other team has been as decimated by injuries as Liverpool, who dominated West Ham yesterday and should have won 3-1 if VAR hadn’t done it’s best to stitch us up again.

But we’re still top of the Premier League table – having faced Arsenal, Chelsea and Everton in our opening seven games, too.