(Video) Diogo Jota might just have a new song – and it might be even better than Thiago’s…

Anfield one day is going to feel like a 1970s Disco night – what with the Thiago song and the new one that’s gone viral today for Diogo Jota…

The Gibson Brothers classic was beautifully remixed with Thiago’s name – and it’s a crying shame he’s barely been on the field this season through no fault of his own – not that there would have been anyone in the crowd to serenade him with it anyway.

Now, there’s an idea for a Jota chant – which is as brilliant as it is simple. French band Ottawan released D-I-S-C-O in 1979 and has a chorus that fits quite nicely with our new Portuguese match-winner…

Kieran Molyneux came up with the idea, and as a BOSS Night legend, he’s more than qualified to set the tone on this one.

We cannot wait to see be surrounded by fans and chanting this like crazy. One day, eh?!