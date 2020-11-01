(Video) World-class Henderson pass you might have missed v West Ham, with skipper sublime at no.6

Jordan Henderson is probably Liverpool’s third-choice holding midfielder now – behind Fabinho and Thiago – but the captain was wonderful yesterday against West Ham in that exact role.

He dominated possession, kept us ticking over, and made sure the side was patient in the second-half as we pushed for a winner – which we eventually rightly scored.

This pass could easily have led to it, but sadly Andy Robertson couldn’t quite take it in his stride.

It shows Hendo’s exceptional vision, and that he’s by no means the sideways passer he’s occasionally accused of being by those who struggle to watch football properly.

Even with Thiago’s arrival, Hendo is a must-starter. Our best midfield, with everyone fit, should feature Thiago, Fabinho and the skipper.

