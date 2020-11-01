Wolves fan raging Diogo Jota has ‘turned into prime R9’ since Liverpool switch

A tweet from a Wolves is causing a bit of a stir online, after kicking off about Diogo Jota’s excellent form for Liverpool.

He can’t believe the player he’s watched this season – and has scored four Premier League goals already – is so different to the inconsistent attacker who was in and out of the Wolves side in 2019/20.

It’s mad to think there wasn’t much competition for Jota’s signature and that Nuno Espirito Santo regularly kept him on the bench before his arrival at Anfield…

Cameron clearly feels the same!

pisses me off that jota missed chances like this week in week out for us & has suddenly turned into prime R9 now he's moved club pic.twitter.com/LubH99HYC3 — cameron (@wwfccameron) October 31, 2020

Jota’s arrival at Anfield feels much like Sadio Mane’s in 2016, actually.

Mane was also 23 when we signed him, and he came from Southampton – a mid-table club where he was occasionally great but often inconsistent.

But from Day One at Liverpool, he was exceptional – and his start to life under Jurgen Klopp feels like it nicely foreshadows Jota’s.

Let’s hope the Portuguese can keep up the good work and become recognised as one of the world’s best players as well!