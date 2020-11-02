Bayern boss issues warning to David Alaba as Liverpool links rumble on

Liverpool have been backed to make a move for Bayern Munich star David Alaba, who is out of contract next summer and can move on a free transfer.

As reported by the Express, the Reds could make a move for the Austria international with Jurgen Klopp keen on bringing in a new defender.

We at Empire of the Kop understand Liverpool have not made contact with Bayern over Alaba, but that could obviously change in the next two months.

Manager Hansi Flick is worried he could lose one of his star players for nothing and has urged the defender to sign a new contract with the Bavarians.

“I’m not concerning myself with [worries about a January transfer] at all right now,” the Bayern boss is quoted as saying by TEAMtalk.

“I still hope he’ll sign with Bayern because I think he knows what the situation is like here in Munich. It’s a lot of fun to train with a team with a good atmosphere here.

MORE: Revealed: Jurgen Klopp said to be buzzing over Xherdan Shaqiri’s transfer U-turn

“We play successful football and this club is one of the best in the world. The conditions are top for every player right now and I think he’ll think twice about changing that.

“It’s his decision – and we have to respect that, obviously – but I hope he will stay. He has to decide, my feeling is irrelevant.”

The links between Liverpool and Alaba do seem rather convenient, given the Reds are now without Virgil van Dijk and have previously negotiated a deal for Thiago.

According to TodoFichajes – a far from reliable source – the defender has been offered to Real Madrid by his representatives over a potential move (via SportsMole).

This does coincide with information Empire of the Kop has received on good authority, with the player said to prefer signing for one of La Liga’s big boys in the summer.