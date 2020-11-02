Disgraceful football writer uses death of Man Utd legend to lay into Mo Salah

Times writer Tony Cascarino earned himself fierce backlash from football fans for an article he published on Mo Salah’s dramatic fall in West Ham’s penalty era.

For the sake of clarity, we believe the Egyptian had every right to go to ground after the foul by Arthur Masuaku, in which he clipped the heels of the forward.

Now onto Cascarino’s disgrace – the former Ireland international managed to bring up the death of Manchester United legend Nobby Stiles to use a fuel to lay into Salah.

We refuse to link to the post (you’re welcome to look for it on Google), but will provide a couple of screenshots of the shocking headline below:

This is a low. pic.twitter.com/Paw4iFCmVn — Andrew Beasley (@BassTunedToRed) November 2, 2020

Tony Cascarino is hands down the worst football pundit to ever walk this earth. How you actually pay him money @talksport is beyond me. pic.twitter.com/fcxx02oWfy — Huggy.🔰 (@0Huggy) November 2, 2020

As can be seen the responses to both above tweets, supporters of the Reds and Red Devils are united in their disgust at the distastefulness of Cascarino’s headline.

We’re sure it won’t be long until the article is wiped from the Times’ website, so it’s probably for the best we show you screen-shots over providing hyperlinks anyway.

Needless to say, no-one’s death should ever be used in such a way – and if anything, Cascarino’s awful headline is the true insult to football (and common decency).