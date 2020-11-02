(Image) Shaqiri gets LFC team-mate’s name wrong after MOTM performance

Liverpool star Xherdan Shaqiri has seemingly got team-mate Nat Phillips’ name wrong as he congratulated the 23-year-old on a MOTM-winning performance against West Ham.

Taking to Instagram after the full-time whistle, the young centre-half shared a snap accompanied with a lovely message about how he’s achieved a dream by playing for the Reds in the Premier League.

Shaqiri in turn responded by saying ‘Well done jeffreyyyy‘ in the comment section of the post.

We’re not 100% sure if this is an unintentional error as “Nat” is nowhere near “Jeffrey”, so it’s possible we’re missing out on an inside joke here!

Take a look at the screen-shot below: