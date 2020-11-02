(Images) Only Salah has more… LFC fan compiles legendary thread of Egyptian dominating stats

A Liverpool fan has taken to Twitter to compile an extensive thread of instances when impressive statistics for other players included the phrase ‘only Salah has more.’

It’s become a bit of a meme at this point, but it does seem almost every time Squawka and Opta – or any of your favourite stat-heavy social media accounts – praises someone, it always has the same tagline.

Liverpool fan @LFCOwen96 took to Twitter to share a thread of some of the highlights of this ‘only Salah has more’ trend, and the result is absolutely legendary.

Take a look at the images below (and check out the full thread here):