Klopp “doesn’t understand” Salah criticism for penalty incident; reveals Egyptian has knock from foul

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has defended Mo Salah, after the Egyptian has come under criticism for the way he went down after being fouled by a West Ham defender.

The Reds were awarded a penalty at Anfield when Arthur Masuaku clumsily caught the back of the Egyptian’s heels and the forward fell to the floor.

Admittedly, it looked a little theatrical by Salah – but that doesn’t mean he wasn’t right to go down, with the Hammers defender actually admitting to the foul post-match.

Speaking in his pre-Atalanta press conference, Klopp said he “doesn’t understand” why the forward is being criticised and revealed the Egyptian sustained a knock.

You can read the full quote from the boss via James Pearce’s tweet below: