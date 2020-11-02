Klopp lauds Shaqiri’s “massive impact” & versatility: “He can play 8, 10 or on the wing”

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has waxed lyrical over man of the hour Xherdan Shaqiri, who is enjoying a fine run of form after sticking with the Reds this summer.

As revealed by The Athetlic’s James Pearce, the Switzerland international had opportunities to leave Anfield for a Bundesliga return – but he stayed and reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League champions.

Shaqiri has two goal contributions from four games so far this season, with his assist for Diogo Jota’s match-winner over West Ham his real highlight so far.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with Atalanta on Tuesday night, Klopp lauded the Swiss star and hinted his versatility could come in handy.

The boss said having Shaq is a “massive impact…he can play 8, 10 or on the wing,” – and you can read the full quote via Goal’s Neil Jones below: