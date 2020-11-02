LFC predicted XI v. Atalanta: Jurgen Klopp in line for major fitness boost with four stars set for potential returns

Jurgen Klopp is in line for a possible major fitness boost ahead of the Champions League clash with Serie A side Atalanta this week.

Liverpool have notably been without Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara since the duo picked up injuries in the Merseyside Derby.

They haven’t been the only missing players, though – with Naby Keita and Kostas Tsimikas also absent from training of late.

All four players are in line to prove their fitness ahead of the Reds’ upcoming Champions League fixture, but nothing is certain in football – so keep an eye on who travels!

With that in mind, here is how we think Liverpool will start tomorrow night…

In goal will be Alisson, with the Brazilian fit and available, any other option would be weird.

A back four of Joe Gomez, Rhys Williams, Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold seems likely, with the boss explaining the decision to start Nat Philllips against West Ham was because Williams is in the Champions League squad.

Matip and Tsimikas could make their returns, but the former will be wrapped in tissue paper amid the defensive injury crisis and the latter wouldn’t be starting over Robbo anyway.

In midfield should be Jordan Henderson, James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum as Klopp goes for strength and experience against a tough Atalanta side.

Thiago and certainly Keita could very well be made available for the game and if either are fit and ready to go – we bet one will start over Gini or Milner.

Up top will be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino, with the boss sticking with his favoured front three and very likely to bring in-form Diogo Jota off the bench.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, Gomez, Williams, Trent, Robbo, Hendo, Milner, Gini, Salah, Mane, Firmino