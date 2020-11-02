Liverpool handed major boost as duo return to training ahead of Champions League clash

Joel Matip and Naby Keita have given Liverpool a massive boost ahead of the Reds’ Champions League clash with Atalanata on Tuesday night.

The duo have been missing in recent weeks, with both players out of action for our four latest fixtures against Ajax, Sheffield United, Midtjylland and West Ham.

Jurgen Klopp has now confirmed Matip and Keita have returned to training and will have a chance to prove their fitness before the Reds travel to Italy.

“Naby and Joel trained yesterday with the team, full, Thiago didn’t. So, that’s the situation,” the manager told the club’s official website.

“I have really no idea what I do with this information in the moment because yes, they trained, that’s good, it’s better than if they don’t train. But we have to see what we do with it.

“We have another day to make these decisions. A lot of players will be on the plane hopefully, and so decisions will be made late, late, late.”

It’s obviously good news Matip and Keita are back in training, regardless if they do make it for the Champions League squad this week.

With both Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho out of action, it’s crucial we have as many of our first team players available for selection as often as possible.

The glaring bad news is that Thiago is yet to resume training – the Spaniard has been missing since picking up an injury in the Merseyside Derby.

There is still no time-frame on the midfielder’s return as the Reds must now assume the role of a child with a new toy they’re not yet able to play with.