Probable reason behind Diogo Jota’s M celebration uncovered on Reddit

After Diogo Jota scored the match-winner against West Ham on Saturday night, the Portugal international dropped a celebration in which he threw up the letter ‘M’ with his hands.

Many Liverpool fans were left confused – but it appears an answer may have been realised on Reddit.

The social media platform is one of the best for lengthy discussions and collaboration on niche topics online, and working out the reason behind a goal celebration is right up its street.

Hundreds of Liverpool fans on Reddit chimed in with their theories, with a hint to Kylian Mbappe being the most popular response.

A joke, of course – but there were other funny suggestions too, such as Man of the Match and support for the new Gmail logo!

It seems Redddit user M00NRIPPER has cracked the case, however – with a rather simple answer that somehow evaded our thinking post-match.

His hometown!

Jota was born in Massarelos (a former civil parish in Porto, Portugal) and, to be honest, if it’s not that then we’re completely stumped…unless it’s the first initial of his kid’s name?

It’d make sense to rep where he’s from after earning a move as big as one to Anfield. Either way, we’re just happy he had something to celebrate!