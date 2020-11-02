Revealed: Jurgen Klopp said to be buzzing over Xherdan Shaqiri’s transfer U-turn

Xherdan Shaqiri has hit the ground running this season, bagging a glorious set of goals/assists in his four appearances this season.

His free-kick against Lincoln City in the EFL Cup didn’t have a big impact, but it was very easy on the eye.

His assist for Diogo Jota’s match-winner over West Ham in the Premier League, however – was a different kettle of fish.

The Switzerland international threaded the needle for his team-mate with an outrageous through ball, taking out three opposition players.

After the West Ham game, James Pearce detailed in an article for The Athletic that Jurgen Klopp was ‘delighted’ when Shaqiri stayed at Liverpool this summer.

According to the same report, the winger had opportunities to return to the Bundesliga in the hunt for more regular first-team action.

Pearce reports Shaqiri made a U-turn after realising leaving Anfield would be a step down and he reaffirmed his commitment to the Premier League champions.

Our No.23 is good enough to start for many clubs around Europe, and it would’ve been difficult to adequately replace him, but Shaq recognising being a part of the Reds’ history means more is simply priceless.