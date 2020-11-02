(Video) You have to see this new angle of Shaqiri’s armour-piercing assist for Jota winner

Diogo Jota was the hero as Liverpool beat a feisty West Ham 2-1 at Anfield in the Premier League over the weekend.

The Portugal international hopped off the bench with just over 20 minutes to go in the hopes of making an impact – and that he did!

Jota had the ball in the back of the net twice before time was up, with the first being ruled out after review.

The second, however, was unreal – with Xherdan Shaqiri’s pass stealing the show.

The Switzerland international took three players out of the game with a beautiful through ball for Jota to hammer home.

Liverpool have now shared a unique angle of this pass on social media, which shows you roughly what it’d have looked like to see the move from Shaq point of view.

Take a watch of the video below (via LFC TV):