Garth Crooks’ comments on Mo Salah incident maybe the most barbarically stupid yet

We couldn’t believe the article published by Tony Cascarino in the Times yesterday, that stated Mo Salah winning a penalty against West Ham was disrespectful to Nobby Stiles’ death.

That sounds like satire, but it wasn’t – and we honestly cannot believe how ridiculous is it. Thankfully, there’s been a huge backlash as to its blatant hypocrisy and unconscious racism – in regards to the lack of criticism when Harry Kane and Jamie Vardy do exactly the same thing.

But Garth Crooks has joined in the ludicrous attack on the Egyptian King.

In his BBC Sport Team of the Week column, Crooks has used almost his entire passage in which he explains why he has selected JORDAN HENDERSON to slate our no.11.

We remind you – this is a paragraph in which he is meant to discuss why Henderson has been picked in midfield:

Jordan Henderson:

“I didn’t think it was a Liverpool penalty at the time and I still don’t. I have criticised Mohamed Salah in the past for going down in the box when not touched. I’ve no doubt contact was made by West Ham’s Arthur Masuaku but as far as contact sports go, that was no foul. However it’s the referee’s opinion that counts and Kevin Friend thought otherwise.

“Jordan Henderson played a captain’s part in pulling Liverpool through a difficult fixture against the Hammers on Saturday. It was Henderson’s controlled pass to Xherdan Shaqiri which resulted in Diogo Jota scoring Liverpool’s winner.

“I wonder if Henderson might have a gentle word with Salah to remind him that he has placed himself among the Liverpool greats – and not to spoil it with cheap nonsense like diving.”

We honestly feel like giving up on this mindless nonsense.

Salah was kicked. He went down so we could win a penalty, because he wouldn’t get one otherwise. He has a knock from the kick.

Arthur Masuaku even admitted his made a mistake after the game, for the love of God.

Let them keep on hating. We’ll keep on winning.