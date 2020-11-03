Gary Lineker accepts the hypocrisy of Mo Salah diving allegations

There’s been a lot of weird rubbish this week about Mo Salah winning a penalty on Saturday against West Ham.

He’s been accused of cheating by pundits everywhere, despite the fact he was kicked and is now carrying an injury as a result.

On the same round of Premier League fixtures, Harry Kane and Callum Wilson won penalties in which they used their craftiness to draw fouls before going down after the contact.

Yet there has been zero accusations headed their way – and we think the stick Salah has received is barring on racist, in truth.

Gary Lineker, who was hosting Match of the Day when Danny Murphy hit out at Salah originally, has accepted on Twitter that forward need to go down when they’re kicked as otherwise they won’t get penalties – similarly accepting that Brits dive just as much.

Worth pointing out that British players are just as culpable as foreign players when it comes to throwing themselves to the ground if someone flicks an eyelash at them in the box. Will remain the case until penalties are given when players are fouled but stay upright regardless. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 1, 2020

It’s not a dive though if there is contact. A dive is when there is no contact and the player tricks the referee into making him think there is.