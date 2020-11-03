“He will land there”: RB Salzburg director explains Erling Haaland will sign for Liverpool

Erling Haaland is one of the most promising players in world football, absolutely smashing life in the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund.

The Norway international has already bagged eight goals in nine appearances this season, but this form was to be expected after he lit up Austria.

In his two seasons with RB Salzburg, the forward managed to find the back of the net 29 times in 27 appearances as he become their most vital player.

He signed for Dortmund in January and hasn’t stopped the goal-fest – but someone who knows Haaland very well can smell another move on the horizon.

Salzburg sporting director, Christoph Freund, believes the Norway international will leave the Bundesliga in the future to sign for Liverpool.

“When TV expert Lothar Matthäus enumerated possible switch options, his friend agreed with they keyword Liverpool FC: ‘He will land there,’“ he told Sky90 (via Welt and Sport Witness).

At the age of 20, Haaland still has a long career ahead of him, and a move to the Reds is certainly something nobody would have ruled out.

Liverpool are back on top of the world at the moment – the literal world champions – so why wouldn’t the Dortmund star consider a move to Anfield?

There were next-to-no rumours linking Haaland with Liverpool prior to this, however – with various outlets reporting that Mancheter United could be his next club.