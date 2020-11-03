(Image) Liverpool starting XI v. Atalanta as Jurgen Klopp makes two huge changes

Liverpool have confirmed the team news for tonight’s Champions League clash with Serie A side Atalanta.
The Reds have gone for youngster Rhys Williams in defence alongside Joe Gomez, despite Joel Matip making a return from injury earlier this week.
It’s probable Jurgen Klopp has his eye on the busy schedule ahead with both Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho on the side-lines.
Another notable section is Diogo Jota, who has been given a start over Roberto Firmino. You can see the team news in full below:
The team news is in, Reds! Jota, Rhys Williams and Jones start! Thoughts? 💭 #LFC #UCL pic.twitter.com/vItS4YkPho
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) November 3, 2020
