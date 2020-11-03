(Image) Liverpool starting XI v. Atalanta as Jurgen Klopp makes two huge changes

Liverpool have confirmed the team news for tonight’s Champions League clash with Serie A side Atalanta.

The Reds have gone for youngster Rhys Williams in defence alongside Joe Gomez, despite Joel Matip making a return from injury earlier this week.

It’s probable Jurgen Klopp has his eye on the busy schedule ahead with both Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho on the side-lines.

Another notable section is Diogo Jota, who has been given a start over Roberto Firmino. You can see the team news in full below: