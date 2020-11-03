(Photo) New Liverpool signing back in training after two months on the sidelines

New Liverpool signing Kostas Tsimikas is back in training and was photographed with the rest of the squad at Melwood ahead of the Reds’ flight to Italy.

The Premier League title holders take on Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night and will be grateful for any extra bodies to take on the plane.

Liverpool have been without Virgil van Dijk, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip since the Merseyside Derby last month, but the latter has made a return in recent days.

Tsimikas is also back – and it went under the radar a little bit yesterday – but it’s good news because we haven’t seen him since our EFL Cup win over Lincoln City in September!

Take a look at the photo below (via LFC):