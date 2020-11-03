Thiago’s dad makes very interesting claim about his Liverpool transfer

According to Mazinho, the World Cup winning Brazilian father of Thiago and Mazinho, PSG wanted to buy Liverpool’s new midfielder in the summer, but ended up with his little brother Rafinha.

Journalist Romain Collet-Gaudin tweeted the quotes last night:

Mazinho (le père de @Thiago6 et de @Rafinha) dans @francefootball : "Le directeur sportif du PSG, Leonardo, voulait Thiago, il a obtenu Rafinha." — Romain Collet-Gaudin (@RomainCG75) November 2, 2020

It shows how excellent a coup the deal was, when PSG, and their endless spending ability, were beaten to Thiago’s signing.

But the Spaniard wanted Jurgen Klopp, the Premier League – and as soon as we sorted out the finances with Bayern Munich – he was ours!

Sadly, we’ve only seen Thiago for a game and a half, so far. He got coronavirus and then was injured by Richarlison in the Merseyside Derby – which he annoyingly hasn’t recovered from yet.

We were hoping to see him tonight v Atalanta, but it’s more likely he’ll potentially play v Manchester City at the weekend.

If so, we could line up with Thiago, Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum centrally.