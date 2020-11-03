(Video) Diogo Jota hat-trick goal: LFC’s no.20 looks like Messi in Champions League as fans go ballistic

Liverpool and Diogo Jota have hit Atalanta like a train in Bergamo tonight!
The Portuguese forward completed his first hat-trick for the Reds in the second-half – and he finished it off with style.
Typical of Liverpool, the chance come from a counter-attack as Sadio Mane stormed down the left flank.
Jota ran into some space and got the better of the goal-keeper to roll the ball into the empty net.
Take a watch of this video (via BT Sport):
Jota has his hat-trick! 👏👏👏
Liverpool are on fire in Italy! pic.twitter.com/xMcYre5Ch7
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 3, 2020
